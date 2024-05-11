Top track

Silver Triplets Of The Rio Hondo

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Silver Triplets Of The Rio Hondo

with Stacey

5/11/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

Inside Show.

21+

Silver Triplets Of The Rio Hondo consists of William Slater, Haven Multz Matthews & Christo Cook, all of whom have rich tour e...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

STACEY

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

