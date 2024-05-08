DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
May 8th, 2024
Trace Mountains - https://tracemountains.bandcamp.com
Shannen Moser - https://shannenmoser.bandcamp.com
Alexander - https://alexander.bandcamp.com
at Deep Cuts
$15 Advance / $18 Day of
Doors 7pm, music 8pm
The taproom opens at 12pm and...
