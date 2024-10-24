Top track

The Mysterines

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
About

FKP Scorpio and SJM Concerts present:

The Mysterines

plus support

Security – Bag Policy

Large bags – including rucksacks are not allowed.

There are no facilities to leave large bags or luggage.

If you really have to bring a bag – and it's preferable...

Presented by FKP Scorpio & SJM Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Mysterines

Venue

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12 8TT
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

