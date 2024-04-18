Top track

Molly Green - Just A Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MOLLY GREEN

The Fringe
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Molly Green - Just A Girl
Got a code?

About

Bristol honed alt-pop talent Molly Green plays an intimate headline show in her hometown this April alongside new music, be there.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Molly Green

Venue

The Fringe

32 Princess Victoria Street, Bristol, BS8 4BZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.