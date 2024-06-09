DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chroma Festival 2024 - Day 4

Umbriafiere
Sun, 9 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsPerugia
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Paolo Baldini DubFiles e molti altri ancora per l'ultima giornata di Chroma 2024! Preparati a vivere una domenica di grande musica nell'area esterna di Umbriafiere.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Chroma.

Lineup

Lorenzo Senni, Paolo Baldini DubFiles

Venue

Umbriafiere

Piazza Moncada, 06083 Bastia Umbra provincia di Perugia, Italia
Doors open6:00 pm

