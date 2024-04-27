Top track

Mylar - Plastic Champ

Mylar (EP Launch) / Pem / Sculpture Park

Sebright Arms
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friends Serene are delighted to welcome Mylar to the Sebright Arms for a special London headline show on Saturday 27th April to celebrate the launch of their latest EP 'Lost In The Shuffle'.

Support from Pem & Sculpture Park.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Friends Serene.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mylar, Pem, Sculpture Park

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

