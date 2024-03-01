DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KC Synth Collective Showcase
Featuring
Les Marmoppes
Pool Culture
The Delazers
Authari
Whelmed
Light by Ezmerelda
Modular Ambience by Bobcatt Attack between sets
Visuals by Ian O'neill
