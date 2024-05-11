Top track

Cadence Weapon - My Crew (Woooo)

Cadence Weapon

Zebulon
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cadence Weapon

Cadence Weapon is Edmonton-born, Hamilton-based rapper, producer, writer and poet Rollie Pemberton. His album Parallel World won the 2021 Polaris Music Prize. His albums Breaking Kayfabe and Hope In Dirt City were both shortlist nominees fo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cadence Weapon

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

