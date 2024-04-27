DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our Poolside Sessions are the perfect opportunity for laid-back, palm-fringed plans in a contemporary setting. Soak up the Mediterranean sunshine and that Ibiza summer feeling by dipping your toes into our pool. Chilled Balearic beats will be on hand from...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.