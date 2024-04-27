DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Poolside Sessions

O Beach Ibiza
Sat, 27 Apr, 1:00 pm
GigsIbiza
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our Poolside Sessions are the perfect opportunity for laid-back, palm-fringed plans in a contemporary setting. Soak up the Mediterranean sunshine and that Ibiza summer feeling by dipping your toes into our pool. Chilled Balearic beats will be on hand from...

Evento +18
Organizado por O Beach Ibiza.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grant Collins, Sam Dungate

Venue

O Beach Ibiza

Camí Des Molí 14, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

