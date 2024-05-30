Top track

Touch

BabyJake, Amber Wild

Soda Bar
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$24.21

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

BabyJake is bringing the glamour of the 70’s to modern day. He broke through to listeners in 2019, when his “Cigarettes on Patios” went gold with a millions of streams, gaining much notoriety. Creat...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

