DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Who are Saults? Two brothers, Antoine and Greg Saults who decided to leave France to settle down in London five years ago. In an interview for Music Week magazine about his frequent discoveries of new musical talents on social media, Pete Townshend (The Wh...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.