Pop Rockz Jam Night

Hotel Ziggy
Mon, 4 Mar, 8:00 pm
West Hollywood
Free
About

Hotel Ziggy and Jamie Hodes Drums hosts a brand new POP ROCKZ JAM Monday March 4th, 2024. This event features hundreds of top professional local musicians performing dozens of different covers each jam. We created this showcase to highlight the many talent...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jamie Hodes + Brent Lopez
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

