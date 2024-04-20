DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kill The Lights Death Melodies Tour

Downstairs at the Dome
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Certain bonds cross any and all borders and boundaries. Kill The Lights harbor this kind of connection between them. Even though you’ve got Michael “Moose” Thomas [drums] and Jason “Jay” James [bass] in Bridgend, Wales, James Clark [vocals] in Minnea...

14+ Under 18s with Adult
Presented by The Dome
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kill The Lights

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.