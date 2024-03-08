DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Avec Amour ♥︎ with Amour d'Amour + Ambrasse b2b Le Roro

POPUP!
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
€5.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

C’est l’histoire d’une rencontre, d’un coup de foudre même ⚡️

Cœur Fou et DJ babes s’acoquinent derrière les platines de Pete the Monkey en 2021. Nous apparaît alors comme une évidence : la volonté de créer un collectif ensemble, porté par les valeurs que...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
175 capacity

