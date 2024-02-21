DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Koino Yokan es un dúo musical argentino originario de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, formado en octubre de 2018 por Tomás Otero (vocalista) y Jeremías Oro (bajista, guitarrista, tecladista y productor).
Durante los dos primeros años desde su fundación, el gru...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.