Koino Yokan - Lo Que Hoy Quieras

Koino Yokan

La Nau
Wed, 21 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€22.04

Koino Yokan es un dúo musical argentino originario de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, formado en octubre de 2018 por Tomás Otero (vocalista) y Jeremías Oro (bajista, guitarrista, tecladista y productor).

Organizado por CHARCO MUSICA.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

