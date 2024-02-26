DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The One About: Makeup

Purgatory
Mon, 26 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The One About: Make Up, is a show that intends to scratch the surface of the art form that binds femmes, mascs, gender benders, drag performers, club kids, cosplayers and SFX lovers together.

FEATURING

Mintyy Makeup (Black Trans Owned Cosmetics)

Roby (Q...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

