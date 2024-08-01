Top track

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion - Call Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

New Cross Inn
Thu, 1 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion - Call Me
Got a code?

About

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

Fresh off the heels of their sold-out headline slot of last year's Psychobilly Freakout Festival, we are thrilled to announce the return of Swiss rockabilly combo Hillbilly Moon Explosion to the New Cross Inn this summer.

htt...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Be Sharp, Safe As Milk and New Cross Live
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.