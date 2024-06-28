DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Journey To Dancefestopia: House

The Point
Fri, 28 Jun, 8:00 pm
DJChicago
$18.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Your favorite local house DJs and producers showcase for a chance to perform at Dancefestopia 2024!

Apply here to perform >> https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaPbJzTzslu_ztWhR2WpUcI3BbPErPCorCiWSTvmTGh110kg/viewform

Doors @ 8PM / Show @ 9PM

This is a 21+ event.
The Yellow Brick Road Tour.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.