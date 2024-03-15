DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mioli Music Presents: Kausmic

Monarch
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kausmic is back!

More info coming soon :)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Mioli Music.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Monarch

101 6th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.