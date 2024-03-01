Top track

SNAYX - Sink Or Swim

Music For The Many: Snayx

Whereelse?
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£13.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Peace & Justice Project's Music For The Many campaign presents

SNAYX and special guests.

Hosted by Jeremy Corbyn

--

With an emphasis on big, alt-rock riffs and taking inspiration from the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, The Prodigy and...

This is an all ages event
Presented by The Peace and Justice Project
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Snayx

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

