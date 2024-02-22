DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CURE

VENTRUS
Thu, 22 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SMALL VENUES + CURATED SETS = CURE

Une nouvelle résidence musicale par Le U et Deuzenn . À prendre le jeudi, dès que nécessaire.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par CURE
Venue

VENTRUS

Croisement du canal de l’Ourcq et du canal Saint-Denis, 1 All. du Canal, 75019 Paris
Doors open8:00 pm

