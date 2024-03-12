Top track

Washer + Rick Rude + Walkhome + Superflower

DIFFERENT WRLD
Tue, 12 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsAsheville
About

Washer is a rock band originally from Brooklyn, NY featuring Mike Quigley on guitar/bass/vocals and Kieran McShane on drums. Since forming in the late months of 2013, the duo have become a staple of the local DIY scene, another hard working band playing co...

All ages
Presented by Different Wrld.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Washer, Rick Rude

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

