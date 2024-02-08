Top track

Le Cha - J'aimerais que cette chanson te plaise

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Benjamen James, IGG, Le Cha & DJ set

Le Sub Pigalle
Thu, 8 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Le Cha - J'aimerais que cette chanson te plaise
Got a code?

About

La programmation du jeudi 8 février au Sub Pigalle

Ouverture des portes 21h

21h : Benjamen James (Chanson)

21h45 : Igg (Pop Groovy)

Igg, c’est une étreinte rassurante et douce, une pop française aux accents groovy et mélancoliques dont chaque timbre a...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Sub Pigalle.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

igg

Venue

Le Sub Pigalle

3 Place De Clichy, 75008 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.