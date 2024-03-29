Top track

David Bowie - Rebel Rebel

Rebel Rebel / La Nuit Rock 70's

Supersonic
Fri, 29 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€6.50

About

Back to the 1970's !

Viens danser sur tes classic rock et les sons rock progressif hardrock glam

psyché qui ont marqué les années 70s!

Live Tribute à 1h du matin d'Indal
DJ Set Rock 70s

Si tu aimes: David Bowie / Acdc / Led Zeppelin / Queen / Deep Pu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

