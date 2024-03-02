DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Grelley Duvall Show

Color Club Ballroom
Sat, 2 Mar, 8:00 pm
TheatreChicago
$42.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$35 ticket + taxes & fees

The Grelley Duvall Show is back. After a brief four year hibernation, Grelley and a cast of Chicago's finest talent bring you their obsessive homage-collage spectacle that references films, cults and pop music with a live band, d...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
Color Club Ballroom

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

