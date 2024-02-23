DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SPIRITUAL GANGSTA Cosmic Love Edition

La Marbrerie
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SPIRITUAL GANGSTA

Editon: COSMIC LOVE

Notre 1er rendez-vous de l'année est un ode à l'amour...

Le 23.02 tu es invité(e) à venir avec un look ou un objet fétiche/un acccessoire qui représente pour toi le thème COSMIC LOVE.

Lineup Transcendant:

JOJO SKR...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Spiritual Gangsta.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.