Kris Barras Band: Album Launch In-Store

Truck Oxford
Thu, 25 Apr, 1:00 pm
GigsOxford
From £12.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kris will be visiting Truck Oxford on 25th April at 1PM to meet fans, sign copies of the album and perform an acoustic set. For guaranteed entry, please pre-order the album.

All ages
Presented by Truck.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kris Barras Band

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Doors open1:00 pm

