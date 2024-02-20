Top track

Lylo - It's Good to Know Your Man

LYLO - 'Hush' Single Launch with Vera Sacra / DJ Emmanuel Pavlova

The Social
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Glasgow trio LYLO perform a special show to launch their new single 'Hush', taken from their long awaited new album 'Thoughts Of Never.' This is the trio's first offering since 2018's critically acclaimed album 'Post Era’ and marks a new chapter in their c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LYLO & El Rancho Records
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LYLO, Vera Sacra

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

