PRISONER OF PARADISE (XXX, 1980) on 35mm

PhilaMOCA
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for a romantic Valentine's Day screening of a rare 35mm print of the XXX exploitation classic PRISONER OF PARADISE (1980)!

Adult film superstar John Holmes stars as a daring G.I. who sets out to rescue two American nurses held captive on a Pacific...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cinedelphia Entertainment.
Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

