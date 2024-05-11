Top track

Skating Polly / Lord Friday the 13th / Pinksqueeze

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
$18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Skating Polly

Fusing elements of alt-rock with classic D.I.Y. punk and indie pop, savvy Oklahoma sibling band Skating Polly found international exposure through rigorous touring, earning both critical acclaim and support of the indie rock scene. Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bi Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Skating Polly
w/ Lord Friday the 13th and Pinksqueeze

$18.50 ADV // $22.25 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

All Ages
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pinksqueeze, Lord Friday the 13th, Skating Polly

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

