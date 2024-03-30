Top track

La Fiesta - Mansion Liverpool

Mansion
Sat, 30 Mar, 10:00 pm
From £11.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Fiesta heads to Liverpool for Easter Weekend on Saturday 30th March as we takeover the incredible Mansion! Come and join us in Liverpool for the Bank Holiday Weekend! 🐣

SPECIAL GUESTS + LINEUP: TO BE CONFIRMED!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by La Fiesta.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Mansion

21 Temple Street, Liverpool, L2 5RH, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

