(Workshop) Masterclass beatmaking Sam Tiba

La Place
Sat, 16 Mar, 5:30 pm
WorkshopParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La L2P, en collaboration avec @Sonar.hz, vous propose une masterclass beatmaking exceptionnelle en compagnie de Sam Tiba. Plongez au cœur de l'univers musical de Sam Tiba, producteur émérite et membre du Club Cheval, qui partagera ses secrets et son expert...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
Lineup

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open5:15 pm

