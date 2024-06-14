DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kim Richey live at Eddie's Attic!
You have to love Kim Richey. We do. In the world of independent touring singer-songwriters that we honor, Kim may well be the poster child. She is a traveler, after all, musically, physically, emotionally. Not merely rest...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.