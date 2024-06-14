DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kim Richey

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $28.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kim Richey live at Eddie's Attic!

You have to love Kim Richey. We do. In the world of independent touring singer-songwriters that we honor, Kim may well be the poster child. She is a traveler, after all, musically, physically, emotionally. Not merely rest...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

