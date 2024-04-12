Top track

Sweely - All the Reasons

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sweely

Centre Point
Fri, 12 Apr, 11:00 pm
GigsDublin
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sweely - All the Reasons
Got a code?

About

🚨 SWEELY AT CENTRE POINT 🚨

We are beyond excited to welcome French live maestro Sweely back to Dublin at Centre Point on April 12th

Doors are from 11pm with main support coming from Lukey alongside Jake Fitz setting the scene from doors 💫...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Omni & Centre Point.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sweely

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.