Sound Inna Di Hall

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50
About

The Royal Albert Hall. An emblem of British musical identity. But whose music and whose voice echoes within its walls?

#OurMusicOurVoice

The Royal Albert Hall's Young Producers present a night of rebellion and community that celebrates Sound System culture.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Royal Albert Hall.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Doors open6:30 pm

