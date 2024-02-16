Top track

Martha Skye Murphy - Stuck

Plastic Factory presents: Love Bites

Sebright Arms
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8

About

roses are red, violets are blue, here's another event, we've bashed out for you.

calling all singles + mingles, we present to you, Love Bites, an evening of tender + playful fun featuring performances from Martha Skye Murphy, Sunken + GG Skips

see you in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Plastic Factory
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GG Skips, Sunken, Martha Skye Murphy

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

