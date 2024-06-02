Top track

Næturblóm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kælan Mikla + Solventis

Le Ferrailleur
Sun, 2 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNantes
€24.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Næturblóm
Got a code?

About

KÆLAN MIKLA, un trio islandais synthwave clinique, une froideur poussée à l’extrême qui te réchauffe et finit par te brûler gravement au second degré, une voix suspendue dans la brume et les embruns avant de se fondre dans l’air. Ils se sont faits connaîtr...

Tout public
Présenté par Black Speech Production
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Solventis, Kælan Mikla

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.