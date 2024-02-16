Top track

Charlie Havenick - Queen Anne

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bio Enchant

Scribble
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Charlie Havenick - Queen Anne
Got a code?

About

Bio Enchant is a fundraiser music show set up to support charities for Gender Affirming Care in hopes to build a safe community to aid Transgender Individuals and their journey in transition.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Scribble.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.