DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ALL OUR LIVES WE HAD MORE FUN SAYING YES
DESTRAGE
plus support
DESTRAGE celebrates their dissolution and the ten year anniversary of “Are You Kidding Me? No.”
For the occasion, the whole Album will be played live in its entirety for the first, and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.