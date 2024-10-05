DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DESTRAGE

Downstairs at the Dome
Sat, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ALL OUR LIVES WE HAD MORE FUN SAYING YES

DESTRAGE

plus support

DESTRAGE celebrates their dissolution and the ten year anniversary of “Are You Kidding Me? No.”

For the occasion, the whole Album will be played live in its entirety for the first, and...

This is a 14+ event. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Destrage

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.