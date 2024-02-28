DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Access Creative College Takeover

Rough Trade Bristol
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£4.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Access Creative College are bringing you ROCK! A mixture of vocal artists and bands, this promises to be an exciting evening of student talent from over the road.

Tickets go directly to funding performance opportunities

This is an 14+ event (under 16s with Adult)
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

