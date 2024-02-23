Top track

The P.A.'s - Changeling

The P.A.'s and Mother Fungus

Deep Cuts
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Support your local music scene. KYS is a free night featuring two New England artists. Come out for a night of music, food, craft beer, pinball, and records!

Know Your Scene with

The P.A.'s - https://thepas.bandcamp.com

Mother Fungus - https://themother...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DEEP CUTS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The P.A.'s

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

