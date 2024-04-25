DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ix & Balli

229
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join ix & Balli for their debut London headline show! A night of RnB and Liquid DnB supported by a multitude of talented acts playing genres like Hip-Hop, Rap and Pop. Having sold out three venues across their hometown Birmingham, the boys have their sight...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cosmos Music
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

