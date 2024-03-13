DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Science of Intergenerational Trauma with Dr Rebecca Hamer

Network 2
Wed, 13 Mar, 6:45 pm
TalkSheffield
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Experiences affect your sense of self, your wellbeing and your future, including ones that aren’t your own: these can be inherited within families and communities, with trauma passed down through generations. Join Dr Rebecca Hamer in exploring the various...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Network 2

32 Cambridge St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4HP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.