Koncept x Safra Present: ANII (Afterlife) + David Lindmer (Afterlife)

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $22.05

About

Koncept and Safra are joining forces to bring you 6 hours of quality music featuring ANII (Afterlife, Zamna) and David Lindmer (Afterlife, Upperground) with support from Lizzavetta and Laroc B2B PRAII.

For table reservations email: info@innovationmotion.c...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Koncept.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

David Lindmer, Anii

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

