Adam Flood + Alexandra Haddow

MOTH Club
Wed, 29 May, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Two fast rising comedians on the circuit, Adam Flood and Alexandra Haddow, bring their sellout Fringe shows to MOTH club, filmed live for special release. Fun aye?

The Best New Up And Coming Stand Ups 2024 - Skiddle

ADAM FLOOD

Adam Flood's Remoulded is...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by PBJ Management.
£
Lineup

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open8:00 pm
320 capacity

