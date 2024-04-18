Top track

Frail Body - Your Death Makes Me Wish Heaven Was Real

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frail Body + Knoll

L'international
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Frail Body - Your Death Makes Me Wish Heaven Was Real
Got a code?

About

Frail Body est un groupe hardcore/punk de Rockford, Illinois. Ces piliers du screamo du Midwest en incarnent l'esprit et l'âme, et reviennent en 2024 avec un nouvel album sur le prestigieux label Deathwish inc.

Frail Body s’évertuent à garde...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Take Me Out.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Knoll, Frail Body

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.