DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sanremo, visione collettiva

mosso
Thu, 8 Feb, 8:30 pm
SocialMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tutta la settimana, dalla prima serata alla finale.

La terza serata è il giro di boa, venerdì mattina potremo davvero dire qual è la nostra canzone preferita!

Una visione collettiva senza show, senza distrazioni, senza intrattenimento (quello lo lasciamo...

Tutte le età
Presentato da mosso.

Venue

mosso

Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.