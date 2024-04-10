Top track

Blair Borax w/ Brittany Ann Tranbaugh and Avery Lavoie

The Monkey House
Wed, 10 Apr, 7:30 pm
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Monkey House presents

Blair Borax w/ Brittany Ann Tranbaugh and Avery Lavoie

Wednesday - April 10th

Doors 7:30pm / Show 8:00pm

$10 Adv / $12 Dos

Limited 18+ must be in the venue before 9pm

Blair Borax

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Brittany Ann Tranbaugh

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Doors open7:30 pm
