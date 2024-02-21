DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RPS presenta Ciberlocutorio en vivo

PARAL·LEL 62
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:00 pm
PodcastBarcelona
Selling fast
€13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ciberlocutorio es el podcast de Andrea Gumes y Anna Pacheco en Radio Primavera Sound. Vuelven a la sala Paral·lel 62 y esta vez lo hacen acompañadas de las representantes supremas de BCE, Anna Pazos y Elena Martín Gimeno. Hablaremos de deseo. Simple y llan...

Organizado por Primavera Sound.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ciberlocutorio

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.