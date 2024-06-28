Top track

Niels Frevert - Pseudopoesie

Niels Frevert

Schanzenzelt
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
About

Niels Freverts neues Album heißt Pseudopoesie, und davon abgesehen, wie halluzinogen dieses Wort aussieht, ist es natürlich bemerkenswert, dass gerade er, Frevert, Held aller Lieddichter/innen deutscher Sprache, sein siebtes und schon wieder überraschendes...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Koralle Blau, Schanzenzelt, OHA! Music & Rodrec.
Lineup

Niels Frevert

Venue

Schanzenzelt

Sternschanze 1, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

